NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

_____

119 FPUS51 KBTV 250645

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

NYZ028-252000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-252000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ026-252000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ087-252000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ029-252000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-252000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ030-252000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ035-252000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-252000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

242 AM EDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather