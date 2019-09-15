NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 14, 2019
859 FPUS51 KBTV 150735
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
NYZ028-152000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ031-152000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ026-152000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ087-152000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west
around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ029-152000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable
winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ027-152000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ030-152000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph until midnight,
becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ035-152000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ034-152000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
332 AM EDT Sun Sep 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
30 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming
north around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
