NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019

992 FPUS51 KBTV 130730

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

NYZ028-132000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ031-132000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ026-132000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ087-132000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ029-132000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-132000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ030-132000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ035-132000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ034-132000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

