NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 31, 2019

325 FPUS51 KBTV 010753

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

NYZ028-012000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ031-012000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ026-012000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ087-012000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ029-012000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ027-012000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ030-012000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ035-012000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers until midnight,

then cloudy with showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-012000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

349 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

