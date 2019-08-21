NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 20, 2019
_____
065 FPUS51 KBTV 210845
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
NYZ028-212000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ031-212000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ026-212000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ087-212000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ029-212000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ027-212000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ030-212000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ035-212000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ034-212000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
441 AM EDT Wed Aug 21 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall until
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
