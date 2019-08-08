NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

004 FPUS51 KBTV 081940

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

NYZ028-090800-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ031-090800-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ026-090800-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-090800-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds,

large hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-090800-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-090800-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy

rainfall until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-090800-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 562 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ035-090800-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ034-090800-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

337 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall until

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather