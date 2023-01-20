NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 19, 2023

_____

056 FPUS51 KBUF 200853

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

NYZ001-202230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then just a chance of

rain and snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ010-202230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Mixed rain and wet snow. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-202230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then just a chance of

rain and snow showers late. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-202230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Mixed rain and wet snow. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-202230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow mixing with rain. Snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across

the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-202230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow mixing with rain. Snow accumulation ranging from an

inch or less in the valleys to 2 to 4 inches across the higher

terrain. Near steady temperatures in the low to mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-202230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow mixing with rain at times. Snow accumulation 3 to 5

inches with the higher amounts found across elevated terrain. Windy

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation ranging from around

an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-202230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow mixing with rain at times. Snow accumulation 1 to 3

inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-202230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Snow mixing with rain at times through early afternoon,

then just a chance of snow and rain showers late. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-202230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow accumulation ranging

from little or nothing in the valleys to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional accumulation ranging from an inch or less in the valleys

to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60

percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-202230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures in the low to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower

elevations to around 2 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-202230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early with a chance of snow,

then just a chance of rain and snow showers late. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

$$

NYZ004-202230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers this morning, then just a

chance of rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-202230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers, mainly this morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30.

$$

NYZ006-202230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely through midday then

just a chance of snow and rain showers late. Snow accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2

inches on the Tug Hill. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows

ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-202230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers this morning, then snow and rain showers

likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from an inch or

less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows 20 to 25. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

NYZ008-202230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

353 AM EST Fri Jan 20 2023

.TODAY...Snow showers. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder

with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

$$

PP/RSH

_____

