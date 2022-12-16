NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022 _____ 351 FPUS51 KBUF 160914 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 NYZ001-162215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow early, then a chance of rain and snow from late morning on. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ010-162215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely early, then a chance of rain and snow from late morning on. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ002-162215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then a chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ011-162215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow early, then snow and rain likely late this morning. A chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ085-162215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then a chance of snow and rain from late morning on. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ012-162215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow and rain early this afternoon. A chance of snow late. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ019-162215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ020-162215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early, then a chance of snow from late morning on. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ021-162215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow and rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ013-162215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Snow with rain likely through early afternoon, then a chance of snow and rain late. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ014-162215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain from late morning on. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ003-162215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ004-162215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ005-162215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 .TODAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ006-162215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect snow. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ007-162215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Light east winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ008-162215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 414 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EST MONDAY... .TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow with some rumbles of thunder possible. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 20s. $$