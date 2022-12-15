NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet early, then rain and

sleet with freezing rain likely late this morning. Rain this

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an

inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning. Rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming southeast and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no accumulation. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Light

winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain this

morning. Rain this afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch

or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then

lake effect snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain and sleet with freezing rain likely through early

afternoon. Rain late. Sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Windy with highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast and increasing

to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and sleet with freezing rain likely through early

afternoon, then rain late. Sleet accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch.

Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper

30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then sleet, rain,

freezing rain and snow early this afternoon. Snow and rain late.

Snow and sleet accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Not as cold

with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, sleet and rain through early afternoon, then

rain likely late. Sleet accumulation an inch or less. Ice

accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Strong winds with

highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake

Erie shore. Southeast winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an

inch or less across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from

the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming south and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake

effect snow overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior

valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then lake

effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs around

30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then sleet, freezing

rain, rain and snow early this afternoon. Snow and rain late. Snow

and sleet accumulation ranging from an inch or less in the valleys

to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Ice accumulation of up to

one quarter of an inch. Very windy with highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less

in the valleys to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy

with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then just a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near

steady temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

20 to 25. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet this morning, then snow, freezing

rain and sleet early this afternoon. Snow late. Snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of

an inch. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs within a few degrees of 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet early, then sleet, rain

and freezing rain late this morning and early this afternoon, then

rain and snow late. Snow and sleet accumulation ranging from an inch

or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 3 inches across the

higher terrain. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Very

windy with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Not as

cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and rain likely late this morning and

early this afternoon, then snow and rain late. Snow and sleet

accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an

inch. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight.

Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of freezing rain late this

morning. Rain this afternoon. Sleet accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow with rain likely. Additional snow accumulation an

inch or less. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and sleet late this morning. Rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperatures

in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and sleet late this morning. Rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 3 to

5 inches. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of snow 100

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow early this afternoon.

Rain and snow late. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain. Additional snow accumulation 4 to

7 inches. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 3 to 5 inches

across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the Tug Hill. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill

to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow late.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

425 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly cloudy. Snow likely late. Accumulation

ranging from little or nothing in the valleys to an inch or less

across the higher terrain. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Not as cold with near

steady temperatures in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s in the valleys. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Lake effect snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around 20.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

