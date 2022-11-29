NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

166 FPUS51 KBUF 290848

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

NYZ001-292215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Late evening lows around

40, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in the

mid 50s, then temperatures falling to around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy

and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Very windy and much

colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ010-292215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Windy. Late evening lows

in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in the

mid 50s, then temperatures falling to around 40. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Lake effect

snow with lake effect rain showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Very windy and colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-292215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Breezy. Early evening lows

in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in the

mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow

overnight. Very windy and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Very windy and much colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ011-292215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Breezy. Early evening lows

in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, mild. Late morning highs in the mid 50s,

then temperatures falling to around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Lake effect

snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-292215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in the

upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore, then

temperatures falling to the upper 30s inland and to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain in the

evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Very windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy and much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland

to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ012-292215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy. Late morning highs ranging from the mid

40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow.

Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ019-292215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST

THURSDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to

around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Very windy with lows

ranging from around 40 in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Very windy. Late

morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Very

windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to

around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Windy and much colder with highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-292215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Windy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy. Late

morning highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the

mid 30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Much

colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Much colder with

highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ021-292215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Near steady temperatures

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, breezy. Early afternoon highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops

and to around 40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow overnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing

snow in the morning. Much colder with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ013-292215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Windy with lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the

hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Areas of

blowing snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-292215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops

to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy.

Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Areas of

blowing snow. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-292215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy. Late

evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, mild. Late morning highs in the mid 50s,

then temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Windy, colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy and much colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-292215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy.

Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, milder with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers overnight. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-292215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, milder with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-292215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows

ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph overnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy, milder with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain showers likely with a chance of

lake effect snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow and

areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times

overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s across

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Windy with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-292215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Very

windy. Late evening lows ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising

to the mid 30s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Very windy and milder with highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow in the evening, then

lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Very windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Very windy

with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ008-292215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

348 AM EST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM EST

THURSDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, windy and not as cold with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and lake effect rain in the

evening, then lake effect snow overnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

