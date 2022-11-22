NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022 _____ 196 FPUS51 KBUF 220910 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 NYZ001-221015- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ010-221015- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ002-221015- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ011-221015- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ085-221015- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ012-221015- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ019-221015- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ020-221015- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ021-221015- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ013-221015- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. $$ NYZ014-221015- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ003-221015- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ004-221015- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ005-221015- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ006-221015- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-221015- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. $$ NYZ008-221015- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 410 AM EST Tue Nov 22 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather