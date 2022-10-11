NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

847 FPUS51 KBUF 110835

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

NYZ001-112100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-112100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Early morning highs in the lower 60s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-112100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-112100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Late morning highs in the lower 60s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-112100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Milder with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 50s inland and to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-112100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-112100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain developing. Mild with lows ranging from the

mid 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-112100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-112100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-112100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-112100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to

around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-112100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then rain

overnight. Warm with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-112100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

rain overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-112100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows around 50. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Mild with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-112100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Mild with lows

ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph overnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-112100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Breezy, mild with

lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-112100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early. Highs in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Not as cold with lows ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Mild with

lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

JJR/RSH

_____

