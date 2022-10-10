NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022

789 FPUS51 KBUF 100830

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

NYZ001-102100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-102100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Milder with lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-102100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ011-102100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-102100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Milder with lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid

50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ012-102100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Mild with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-102100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 in interior

valleys to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-102100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers through early

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid 50s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-102100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-102100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-102100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then partly sunny

with a chance of showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around

70 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-102100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ004-102100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ005-102100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-102100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 60 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug

Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-102100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Milder with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper

60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-102100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower

60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather