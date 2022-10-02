NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Breezy with highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy,

cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along

the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid

50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Cooler with

lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance

of sprinkles early. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog overnight.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Areas of frost with patchy fog

overnight. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Patchy fog and frost overnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid to upper 30s inland to the mid

40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid to upper 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy frost developing.

Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Areas of frost. Patchy fog

overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

407 AM EDT Sun Oct 2 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

