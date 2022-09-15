NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 _____ 491 FPUS51 KBUF 150755 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 NYZ001-152130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-152130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ002-152130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-152130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ085-152130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ012-152130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ019-152130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s in interior valleys to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ020-152130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ021-152130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ013-152130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ014-152130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ003-152130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ004-152130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-152130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ006-152130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-152130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ008-152130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 355 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 40. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$