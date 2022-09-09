NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

NYZ001-092115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-092115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the

mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ002-092115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-092115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ085-092115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from

around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-092115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-092115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in

interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-092115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-092115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-092115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ014-092115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ003-092115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-092115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-092115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ006-092115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-092115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the

upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ008-092115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

