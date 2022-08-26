NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ 059 FPUS51 KBUF 260804 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 NYZ001-262115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ010-262115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ002-262115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ011-262115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ085-262115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ012-262115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ019-262115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ020-262115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ021-262115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ013-262115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ014-262115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ003-262115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ004-262115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ005-262115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ006-262115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-262115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ008-262115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 404 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$