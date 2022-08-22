NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s

inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland

to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid

70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light west

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Showers

with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy

with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging

from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with

lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

435 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

