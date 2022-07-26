NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 25, 2022

255 FPUS51 KBUF 260824

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

NYZ001-262100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ010-262100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ002-262100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ011-262100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ085-262100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ012-262100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy

with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ019-262100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ020-262100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ021-262100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early

afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ013-262100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ014-262100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ003-262100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ004-262100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ005-262100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ006-262100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ007-262100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 60s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ008-262100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

424 AM EDT Tue Jul 26 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warmer with lows ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

