NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 11, 2022

_____

002 FPUS51 KBUF 120808

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

NYZ001-122115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers late this morning.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph early, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-122115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning.

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ002-122115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler with lows

ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-122115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ085-122115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny early this afternoon,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ012-122115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Breezy with highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ019-122115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows

ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ020-122115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-122115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ013-122115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Humid with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-122115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Breezy with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-122115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms early this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from

late morning on. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows

ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid

60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-122115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-122115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-122115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-122115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-122115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

408 AM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid

70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

