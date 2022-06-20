NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 19, 2022

_____

984 FPUS51 KBUF 200848

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

NYZ001-202115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-202115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows around 60. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along

the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-202115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. Light south winds. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-202115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-202115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the

lower elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows ranging from the upper

50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-202115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-202115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior

valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore

to the mid 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s

in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-202115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper

60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-202115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ013-202115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-202115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. More humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-202115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower

70s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-202115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-202115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-202115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across

the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-202115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ008-202115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

448 AM EDT Mon Jun 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather