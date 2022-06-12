NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 11, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

NYZ001-122115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ010-122115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ002-122115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late

this morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ011-122115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms from late

morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ085-122115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ012-122115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ019-122115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ020-122115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ021-122115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ013-122115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around

70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ014-122115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with

a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ003-122115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ004-122115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ005-122115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ006-122115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ007-122115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ008-122115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

423 AM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from

around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

