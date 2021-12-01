NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021 _____ 684 FPUS51 KBUF 010840 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ001-012215- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ010-012215- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Late evening lows in the upper 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, mild with highs around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ002-012215- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Late evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ011-012215- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Late evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ085-012215- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Early evening lows in the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures rising to around 40 inland and to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ012-012215- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Late evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Very windy and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ019-012215- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ020-012215- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ021-012215- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ013-012215- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Late evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ014-012215- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Late evening lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures rising to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ003-012215- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Late evening lows in the mid 30s, then temperatures rising into the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ004-012215- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ005-012215- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then a chance of rain showers late this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers, windy, milder with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ006-012215- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers likely early, then a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. A chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Windy and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ007-012215- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then cloudy late. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Much colder with highs ranging from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ008-012215- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 340 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow showers late this morning. A chance of rain and snow showers early this afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. 