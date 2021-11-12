NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021

776 FPUS51 KBUF 120840

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

NYZ001-122215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

occasional rain with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ010-122215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with possible snow showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-122215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

early. Mostly sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ011-122215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then cloudy with a chance of showers early.

Mostly sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady

temperatures around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ085-122215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then partly sunny. Breezy with highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s

inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper

30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper

30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-122215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

early. Mostly sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers, a chance of snow showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-122215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Rain early. Breezy with highs ranging from

the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ020-122215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

early. Sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Colder with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then

rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ021-122215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then cloudy with showers likely early. Sunny

from late morning on. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph early, becoming southwest

and diminishing to around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, rain showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely

overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ013-122215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then cloudy with showers likely early. Sunny

from late morning on. Windy with highs ranging from around 50 on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph early, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ014-122215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then mostly sunny from late

morning on. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid

30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-122215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then cloudy with showers likely early. Mostly

sunny from late morning on. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ004-122215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers late this morning. Sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming southwest and diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ005-122215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph early, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ006-122215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then showers likely late this

morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ007-122215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy.

Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to the

mid 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 40. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, a chance of thunderstorms and snow

showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers with possible snow showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs around

40. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ008-122215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

340 AM EST Fri Nov 12 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers early this afternoon. Sunny late. Windy. Early morning highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the

hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west and

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Colder with highs

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, snow showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

