NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 5, 2021 _____ 798 FPUS51 KBUF 060825 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 NYZ001-062115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ010-062115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ002-062115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ011-062115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ085-062115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ012-062115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ019-062115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ020-062115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ021-062115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warmer with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-062115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ014-062115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ003-062115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ004-062115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ005-062115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ006-062115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ007-062115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-062115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 425 AM EDT Mon Sep 6 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ EAJ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather