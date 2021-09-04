NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

_____

324 FPUS51 KBUF 040836

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

NYZ001-042115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-042115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-042115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ011-042115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-042115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to

the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-042115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 60.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-042115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in

interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-042115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-042115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-042115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ014-042115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ003-042115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ004-042115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ005-042115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ006-042115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-042115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-042115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light west

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the

lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

EAJ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather