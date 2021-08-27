NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021 _____ 905 FPUS51 KBUF 270820 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 NYZ001-272100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ010-272100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ002-272100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ011-272100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ085-272100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ012-272100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ019-272100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ020-272100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ021-272100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some patchy fog developing. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ013-272100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ014-272100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ003-272100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. $$ NYZ004-272100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. $$ NYZ005-272100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ006-272100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ007-272100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ008-272100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 420 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.