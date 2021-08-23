NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Very warm and muggy with lows around

70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon,

then partly sunny late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows ranging

from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior valleys to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with some patchy fog developing in the evening. Warm and

muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy early, then

becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing in the

evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows ranging from the

mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers early

this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm

and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower

70s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers late this

morning. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light northeast

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm

and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

411 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

northeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

