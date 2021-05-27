NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy and much cooler with highs around 50. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool

with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs around 50. East winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. East

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast and increasing to 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s

inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph

or less, becoming northeast.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, windy, cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, windy with lows ranging from the lower 40s in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops

to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight on

the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the middle to upper 30s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from around 40 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy frost developing overnight.

Chilly with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland and across the Tug

Hill to around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows ranging

from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

359 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with areas of frost developing overnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, cool with lows in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

