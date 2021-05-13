NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021

_____

762 FPUS51 KBUF 130744

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

NYZ001-132115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid to upper 60s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ010-132115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ002-132115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid to upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ011-132115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ085-132115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ012-132115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-132115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 in

interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ020-132115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ021-132115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the

upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy frost developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ013-132115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-132115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to

the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ003-132115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ004-132115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-132115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ006-132115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ007-132115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from the upper

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ008-132115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

344 AM EDT Thu May 13 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early. Highs ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

Hitchcock/TMA

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather