NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

_____

593 FPUS51 KBUF 220814

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

NYZ001-222100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ010-222100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-222100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely early, then

a chance of snow showers late this morning. A chance of snow and

rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ011-222100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with lake effect snow showers likely early,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers

late. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 40.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-222100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from around

30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland

to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-222100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-222100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the upper

20s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-222100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-222100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-222100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely early, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-222100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a chance of

snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

in the most persistent snows ranging from around an inch across the

lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-222100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers this morning, then

a chance of snow and rain showers this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ004-222100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold

with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-222100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 60s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-222100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early

afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers late.

Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on

the Tug Hill. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper

30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ007-222100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from around 30 across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ008-222100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

413 AM EDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches

across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather