NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

_____

539 FPUS51 KBUF 210852

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

NYZ001-212130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of rain and

snow showers late. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation an inch

or less. Cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around

30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with a chance of

rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

southwest.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-212130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow and

rain showers late. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Cold with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-212130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of rain and

snow late. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows ranging from the mid

20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-212130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation around

an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely. Additional

snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-212130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation in the

most persistent snows ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Cold

with lows ranging from the lower 20s inland to around 30 along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-212130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in

the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-212130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s

in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging

from around 30 in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-212130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely in

the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-212130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ013-212130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an

inch or less. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ014-212130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late.

Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers in the morning, then lake

effect rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ003-212130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow and

rain late. Additional snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Windy, cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch

or less. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ004-212130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late.

Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy, cold with highs

in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ005-212130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain showers

likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ006-212130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the

lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from the

mid 20s across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the

lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy, cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the

Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ007-212130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the

lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from an

inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the

Tug Hill. Cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to 1 to

2 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-212130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

452 AM EDT Wed Apr 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Cold with lows 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Additional

snow accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather