NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

697 FPUS51 KBUF 310814

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

NYZ001-312115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to

the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-312115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Early morning highs in the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore

to the lower 50s inland, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s

along the Lake Erie shore and to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-312115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers

late. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling

into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ011-312115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-312115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from around

20 inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ012-312115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ019-312115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Early morning highs around 50, then temperatures

falling into the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the mid

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ020-312115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

.TODAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then

temperatures falling to around 40 on the hilltops and to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight.

Accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph

or less, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-312115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Early afternoon highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely with snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with

highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from

around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-312115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid

40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow may

be heavy at times overnight. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-312115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning

on. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the upper 40s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-312115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow with rain likely

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ004-312115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning

on. Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to

the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the mid 40s

inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Cold with near steady

temperatures in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming north. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-312115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Late morning highs in the mid

50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore and to the mid 40s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation

2 to 4 inches. Cold with near steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-312115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Early afternoon highs ranging

from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from 1 to

3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug

Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-312115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Breezy. Early afternoon highs

ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the

Tug Hill and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from 1 to

3 inches across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug

Hill. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug Hill to the mid

20s along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-312115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

414 AM EDT Wed Mar 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

EDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Breezy with highs ranging

from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

