NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021

_____

925 FPUS51 KBUF 112335

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

NYZ001-121015-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow showers likely late.

Little or no additional accumulation. Lows 10 to 15. North winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows around 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ010-121015-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 10 above. Light

north winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 20.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ002-121015-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late evening

on. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold

with highs around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-121015-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late evening

on. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 20. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. East

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ085-121015-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

chance of snow showers late. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light northeast

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Light east winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. East winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-121015-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Little

or no accumulation. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light east winds.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. East

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ019-121015-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above in

interior valleys to 10 to 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-121015-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Southeast winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-121015-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 20 to

25. Light east winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-121015-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Lows 5 to

10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows around

5 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-121015-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Cold with

lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light east winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 10 above. Light winds.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-121015-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late evening

on. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs 15 to 20. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ004-121015-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers from late evening

on. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ005-121015-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

northeast winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to

5 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-121015-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and cold with highs 15 to 20. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with near steady

temperatures between 10 and 15. Light winds. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-121015-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light northeast winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-121015-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

635 PM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold

with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Light north winds. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Light winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather