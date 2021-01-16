NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely early, then a chance of

snow early. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered

snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely early, then a chance of

snow early. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain early, then

partly sunny through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow and rain late. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 30.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Frequent snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early. A chance of snow late.

Little or no additional accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain late. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch

across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow early, then partly

sunny through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

late. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows in the lower 20s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely early. Little or no additional

accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation up to

2 inches possible. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow early, then a chance of snow

early. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower

30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with snow likely early this morning,

then a chance of rain and snow late this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with snow likely early, then a chance

of snow and rain early. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Occasional snow showers. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early, then rain and snow likely early. A

chance of rain and snow late this morning. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Rain early, then rain and snow this morning. A chance of

rain and snow early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation ranging from up to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug

Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches

across the lower elevations to 6 to 9 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 3 to 5 inches

across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs

ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs ranging from

the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 20 to 25.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches

across the lower elevations to 6 to 10 inches on the Tug Hill.

Windy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 4 inches across

the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with

highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 20 to 25.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow early. Snow and rain through

early afternoon, then snow late. Additional snow accumulation 3 to

6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 3 to 5 inches

across the lower elevations to 5 to 9 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 2 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 4 to 7 inches across the higher

terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the mid

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

showers. Highs 20 to 25. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

