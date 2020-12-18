NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

438 FPUS51 KBUF 181438

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

NYZ001-182215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-182215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Not as cold with near steady temperatures in the lower

30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-182215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-182215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-182215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s

inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-182215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light

northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-182215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around

30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-182215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Highs in the

mid 20s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-182215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog late this morning. Cold with highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light southwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-182215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-182215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Light southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ003-182215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 15 inland to around 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-182215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-182215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-182215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-182215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-182215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

938 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

EAJ

_____

