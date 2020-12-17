NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

NYZ001-171000-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ010-171000-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ002-171000-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows in

the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ011-171000-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows 15 to

20. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in

the upper 20s. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ085-171000-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an

inch across the lower elevations to around 2 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the mid 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland

to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ012-171000-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to

20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ019-171000-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from around an

inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the

mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ020-171000-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the

higher terrain. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s. Light northeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

NYZ021-171000-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Additional

accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-171000-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows 15 to

20. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs ranging

from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ014-171000-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows 15 to

20. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light northeast winds. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows around 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ003-171000-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows 20 to

25. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ004-171000-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperatures around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 20 to 25. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ005-171000-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Near

steady temperatures around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland

to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ006-171000-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows

ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Highs ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-171000-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across

the lower elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Lows 10 to

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

an inch or less. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ008-171000-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1230 AM EST Thu Dec 17 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 15.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Highs 15 to 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

