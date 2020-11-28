NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

_____

304 FPUS51 KBUF 280844

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

NYZ001-282215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then

mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ010-282215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ002-282215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ011-282215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then cloudy

with rain showers likely early. Partly sunny from late morning on.

Near steady temperatures around 40. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ085-282215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers early this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning.

Partly sunny this afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from

the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-282215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely early, then cloudy with

rain and snow showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers late this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-282215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers early, then cloudy with rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers early. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow and rain showers late this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior

valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-282215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain and snow showers early this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers late this

morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-282215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers early, then cloudy with rain and snow showers early. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers late this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-282215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers early this morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning. Mostly sunny

this afternoon. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 mph or less,

becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ014-282215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers early, then cloudy

with rain showers early. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

late this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Near steady

temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-282215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Near steady temperatures in the

lower 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Light winds, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ004-282215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early

afternoon, then mostly sunny late. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ005-282215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning, then

showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers early this

afternoon. Near steady temperatures in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ006-282215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to

around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ007-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early this morning, then a chance of

rain showers through early afternoon. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ008-282215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

344 AM EST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers through early afternoon, then a

chance of rain and snow showers late. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming south.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

