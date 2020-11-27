NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy
drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around
30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with patchy
drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the upper
40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper
20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s
on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and drizzle
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle overnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to
the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with patchy
drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, milder with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Highs ranging from the lower
40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid
40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with patchy drizzle in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy
drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers with patchy drizzle late. Highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy drizzle. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and showers in
the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of drizzle in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 40.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle late.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with patchy drizzle. Lows ranging
from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and drizzle. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to
the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle late.
Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to around 40 along
the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of drizzle and
rain showers. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle in the evening.
Lows ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
349 AM EST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle late.
Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across
the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers
and drizzle. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle, rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
