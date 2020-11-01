NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
909 FPUS51 KBUF 010608
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
NYZ001-011015-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy. Temperatures
rising into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no
accumulation. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
morning, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Very
windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ010-011015-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs around 50. South winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less.
Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy
with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ002-011015-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Very windy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph,
becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ011-011015-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect rain and snow showers
likely with areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy with lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ085-011015-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower
40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s
inland to around 50 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight.
Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from an inch
or less across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the
higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging from the upper 20s
inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming northwest
20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and areas of blowing snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 40 inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Very
windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s
along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ012-011015-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to around
40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with highs ranging from the
mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers in the evening, then lake
effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight. Snow
accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with
lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to
40 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing snow
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain
showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
25 to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ019-011015-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Near
steady temperatures ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys
to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Very windy.
Late morning highs in the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake
Erie shore, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s inland and to
the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers and areas of blowing snow overnight.
Additional snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from up to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to 7 inches
across the higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging from the
upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie
shore. West winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing
to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers and areas of blowing snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 40 inland to
the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 30s in
interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake ErieRain in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. shore. Southwest winds
25 to 35 mph, becoming west.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ020-011015-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then lake effect rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging
from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or
less across the higher terrain. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers, with areas of blowing snow
overnight. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most
persistent snows. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers and areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow
and rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the
upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ021-011015-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on
the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, with areas of blowing snow overnight.
Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the
hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers and areas of blowing snow
in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on
the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ013-011015-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to around
40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation ranging
from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches
across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the upper
20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest and increasing to 20 to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with
areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ014-011015-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the
hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain
showers likely. Snow accumulation in the most persistent snows
ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to
2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain
and snow showers in the afternoon. Windy, colder with highs ranging
from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with
areas of blowing snow overnight. Windy with lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ003-011015-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Accumulation an inch or less.
Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph,
becoming northwest 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 25 to
35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with areas of
blowing snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ004-011015-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady
temperatures in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers with lake effect rain
showers likely. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,
then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with areas of blowing
snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds
25 to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ005-011015-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures in the upper
30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain, breezy with highs around 50. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Windy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then lake effect rain and snow showers likely with
areas of blowing snow overnight. Very windy with lows in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ006-011015-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging
from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,
becoming southeast.
.SUNDAY...Rain, windy with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect rain and snow showers. Snow accumulation
in the most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the
lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with lows
ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Windy,
cold with highs ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers. Areas of blowing
snow overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from around 30 across
the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ007-011015-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Very windy.
Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug
Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds
20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 40s
inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds
30 to 40 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow
showers overnight. Accumulation ranging from an inch or less across
the lower elevations to 3 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with
lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs ranging from
the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers likely in the
evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Very windy with lows
ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming
west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ008-011015-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
108 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to
the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and rain showers in the evening,
then lake effect snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation in the
most persistent snows ranging from up to 2 inches across the lower
elevations to 3 to 6 inches across the higher terrain. Lows in the
mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely, with areas of blowing
snow in the morning. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the
hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather