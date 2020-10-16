NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
NYZ001-162115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through midday, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers overnight. Patchy frost developing. Lows
ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Ontario
shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the
Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ010-162115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with rain
showers likely overnight. Patchy frost developing. Lows ranging from
the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ002-162115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows ranging
from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ011-162115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers early. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10
to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ085-162115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then becoming partly sunny
this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to
the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with areas of frost developing. Lows ranging from the lower 30s
inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or
less, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s
across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the mid 40s along
the Lake Erie shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ012-162115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers early. A chance of showers early this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s
across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ019-162115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain early, then cloudy with a chance of
showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with
highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows ranging
from the lower 30s in interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower
50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the
mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ020-162115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with rain early, then cloudy with a chance of
showers through early afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Cool with highs
in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ021-162115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Rain early, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. Cool with
highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across
the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light southwest winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ013-162115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely early, then a chance of showers through early
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ014-162115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of
showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on
the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of frost developing.
Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ003-162115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers early. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of frost developing. Lows ranging
from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ004-162115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers from
late morning on. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with areas of frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ005-162115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early, then a chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10
mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers overnight. Areas
of frost developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland
to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
NYZ006-162115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then showers likely late.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain showers overnight. Areas of frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to
around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to
the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming
south with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ007-162115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain through early afternoon, then showers likely late.
Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Areas of frost developing
overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the
upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
NYZ008-162115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
359 AM EDT Fri Oct 16 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the
lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Areas
of frost developing overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops
to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the
hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
