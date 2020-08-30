NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020
394 FPUS51 KBUF 300821
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
NYZ001-302130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Relatively cool with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ010-302130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, otherwise partly sunny and
relatively cool. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ002-302130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly
sunny from late morning on. Relatively cool with highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ011-302130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Relatively cool with highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ085-302130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
mostly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the
mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows
ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ012-302130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny during
the midday and afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows
around 50. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ019-302130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 in
interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.
Southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows ranging from
around 60 in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ020-302130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy
with patchy fog developing overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper
40s. Light southeast winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s
on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15
mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ021-302130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through
midday, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with patchy fog developing overnight. Chilly
with lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on
the hilltops to the upper 70s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Milder with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ013-302130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers through midday, then
mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in
the valleys. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s in the
valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ014-302130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid
60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across
the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ003-302130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this
morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy and relatively cool with
highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ004-302130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny this afternoon. Breezy and relatively cool with highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ005-302130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
sunny this afternoon. Relatively cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to
the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not as
cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ006-302130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly
sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s
on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along
the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows
ranging from around 60 across the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30
percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ007-302130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Very cool with lows ranging from the upper
40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper
50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the
lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
NYZ008-302130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
421 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly
sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower
60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. Northwest winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Chilly with lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the
hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the
hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
RSH/SW
