NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Heat index values in the mid

90s inland from the lake. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10

mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds, becoming east 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Heat

index values in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light winds. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of valley fog developing overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

warm and humid with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops

to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and

muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s

on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of valley fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper

60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall late. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10

mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of valley fog developing overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

warm with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the

lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

around 90 across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of valley fog developing overnight. Warm with

lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very

warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower

90s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy valley fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Hot with highs ranging from

the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Areas of valley fog developing overnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Areas of valley fog in the morning, otherwise partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower

90s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30

percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid

80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the

hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then sunny. Highs ranging from the

lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Heat

index values in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 90s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug

Hill to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from

the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

402 AM EDT Mon Jul 6 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon mainly across the southern

portion of the county. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the

hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

