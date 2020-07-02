NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
NYZ001-022115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ010-022115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ002-022115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ011-022115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ085-022115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the
upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
NYZ012-022115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ019-022115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Light
winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in interior
valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s in
interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ020-022115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ021-022115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 mph or less.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ013-022115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ014-022115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to
the upper 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 mph or less, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ003-022115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny and hot with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ004-022115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 90 inland. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ005-022115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ006-022115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ007-022115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the
mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ008-022115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
