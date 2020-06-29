NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior

valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from

the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs around 80. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming north around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

428 AM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

