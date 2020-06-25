NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to
around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the
Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm with
lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake
Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior
valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s
along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s
in interior valleys to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the upper
50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10
mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
west.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the
Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging
from the lower 60s across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the
Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s
across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug
Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows ranging
from around 60 on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
158 AM EDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across
the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
