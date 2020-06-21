NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
468 FPUS51 KBUF 210820
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
NYZ001-212130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ010-212130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 mph or less.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ002-212130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ011-212130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and very warm. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ085-212130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and very warm. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. The nearly stationary thunderstorms
may produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ012-212130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny and warm. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The nearly
stationary thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs
ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the
valleys. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50
percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Very warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ019-212130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. The nearly stationary thunderstorms
may produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
evening. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ020-212130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. The nearly stationary thunderstorms may produce locally
heavy rainfall late. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Very warm with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ021-212130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. The nearly stationary thunderstorms may produce locally
heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the
upper 80s in the valley. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ013-212130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. The slow thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to near 90 in the
valleys. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to around 90 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming south 5
to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. South
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ014-212130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and very warm. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. The nearly stationary thunderstorms
may produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the lower 80s
on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with
lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ003-212130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and very warm. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ004-212130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and very warm. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly sunny with showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light
winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ005-212130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph
or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the
mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light
winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ006-212130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny and very warm. Highs ranging from the lower
80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds
10 mph or less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.
Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ007-212130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Warm and muggy with lows in the
upper 60s. Light south winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and
humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ008-212130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
420 AM EDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. The nearly stationary thunderstorms may produce locally
heavy rainfall. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on
the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very warm and humid with highs ranging from the lower
80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s in the valleys. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming
southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
Levan/RSH
