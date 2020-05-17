NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs ranging from the mid
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
southeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs around 60. East winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to
the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the
lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers becoming likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 70
percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise rain in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then occasional rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
east winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the
lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely overnight.
Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise showers likely.
Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the
valleys. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 in the valleys. Light winds, becoming east
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the
hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light winds,
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance
of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs ranging
from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s
inland. Light east winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs ranging from the upper
50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light
northeast winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the upper
40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.
Light winds. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower
50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.
East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on
the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
229 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the
upper 60s in the valleys. Light northeast winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight.
Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Patchy fog. Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the
hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
