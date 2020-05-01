NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 30, 2020

_____

812 FPUS51 KBUF 010818

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

NYZ001-012130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers through early

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-012130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog late this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-012130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

from late morning on. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-012130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog late

this morning. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-012130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

from late morning on. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Milder with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-012130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog

this morning. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ019-012130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of

showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging

from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ020-012130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of

showers from late morning on. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ021-012130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ013-012130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny this morning,

then cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-012130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny early, then

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-012130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-012130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-012130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog late this morning. A chance of showers

this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 60 along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-012130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

early. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-012130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ008-012130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

418 AM EDT Fri May 1 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

early. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

