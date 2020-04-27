NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

_____

875 FPUS51 KBUF 270809

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

NYZ001-272115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ010-272115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ002-272115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely through midday, then mostly

sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. North winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ011-272115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely through midday, then mostly

sunny late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15

mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ085-272115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely overnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ012-272115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain through midday, then partly sunny

late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging

from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ019-272115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers early, then mostly sunny

from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the

lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 mph or less,

becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely overnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with

highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ020-272115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers through early afternoon,

then partly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Warmer with lows in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of light rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ021-272115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain early, then scattered rain showers

through early afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the

lower 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ013-272115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid

40s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ014-272115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from around 40

on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs ranging

from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ003-272115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain through early afternoon, then

becoming partly sunny late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s

near Lake Ontario to around 50 inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. East winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ004-272115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain through early afternoon, then scattered

showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

NYZ005-272115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain through early afternoon, then scattered

showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the lower

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ006-272115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light rain this morning, then scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around

60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ007-272115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Cool with highs ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around

60 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ008-272115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

409 AM EDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Light rain and light snow early, then scattered rain

showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

$$

Hitchcock/Thomas



